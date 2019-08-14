A teenage worker at a Marks and Spencer was left "traumatised" after an armed robbery at the store in Oban.

The 17-year-old was threatened with what police said appeared to be a firearm in the M&S Food Hall in Lochavullin Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The man escaped from the checkout with a three-figure sum of money.

Det Insp Scott Hamilton said: "This was a very frightening experience for the young shop assistant. Thankfully no-one was physically hurt."

The culprit - who carried out the robbery at about 15:20 - was described as white, aged 45 to 50, about 6ft tall, and of slim/medium build.

He was wearing a green khaki-coloured jacket, outdoor boots, and a black beanie-style hat with a green and red stripe.