Image caption Police sealed off an area near the block flats where the man died

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a tower block in North Lanarkshire.

The 30-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries inside a flat in Doonside Tower in Motherwell at about 04:10 on Tuesday.

He died at the scene.

Police have charged a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old man over the incident. They are both due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.