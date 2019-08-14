Image copyright PA Media Image caption The NASUWT union said its legal advisers were reviewing the council's responses to its questions

Pupils are returning to a schools campus tested over health concerns as teachers continue strike action.

Last week an independent report said there was no link between Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools in Coatbridge and ill-health.

But despite the review finding the school grounds were safe about 36 members of the NASUWT union are taking part in the action.

As a result there will be some curriculum changes for Buchanan pupils.

The NASUWT initially said it planned to strike from the first day of the new term until 6 September unless it was satisfied the site posed no risks.

Teachers were due back in the classroom on Monday but, following further talks, the union said on Tuesday that its legal advisers were reviewing the council's responses to its questions.

Image caption NASUWT members went on strike over health concerns in June

An independent review into fears of contamination at the school campus, which was built on a former landfill site, looked at water, soil and air samples.

It found water samples passed drinking water standards and soil samples were "not of concern".

North Lanarkshire Council confirmed the schools will reopen but with some impact on the curriculum for Buchanan.

It said a "very small number" of pupils would be unable to attend based on detailed individual risk assessments.

Derek Brown, executive director of education and families, said: "We are pleased that the independent review found that the schools and campus were safe and that there was no connection between the schools and any illness.

"Despite positive discussions with NASUWT officials, where the council was able to answer a number of questions, the union has been unable to confirm that their members will return to work in time for the return of pupils. That is regrettable."

Image copyright Google Image caption The Townhead Road campus was built on a former industrial landfill site

Mr Brown said a "very small number" of pupils at Buchanan High who have specific support needs would be unable to attend school because of the industrial action.

He added: "We fully understand the impact on those pupils and their parents and are sorry they find themselves in this position."

He said talks with the union have been carried out in a positive spirit and will continue.

Mr Brown said: "I would also like to place on record the council's appreciation of staff, parents and pupils during what has been a difficult time for these schools. The council is determined to move on positively and collaboratively and we look forward to doing so."

'Due diligence'

The NASUWT said the latest meeting on Tuesday was "detailed and constructive" and confirmed its legal advisers were reviewing the council's responses to its questions.

Chris Keates, acting general secretary, said: "Our members rightly expect us to exercise due diligence and to ensure that the review report has been considered thoroughly and that all the findings and recommendations have been scrutinised and, where necessary, questioned.

"The NASUWT has not allowed itself to be rushed into a decision about the report.

"Matters relating to the health of individuals, particularly when a number of staff have been diagnosed with serious health problems, deserve our utmost care and attention."

Ms Keates confirmed members, which make up about a third of teaching staff, will remain on strike on Wednesday.

North Lanarkshire Council says experts worked over the weekend to remove chemicals subject to an international industrial ban from the grounds of the campus.

The review team found one soil sample on the periphery of the site had elevated levels of PCBs and recommended it was removed as soon as possible as a precaution.