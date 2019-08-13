Image copyright Google

A 30-year-old man has been murdered in a block of flats in Motherwell.

Police were called to the town's Doonside Tower at about 04:10 to reports of a man with serious injuries in a flat.

The man died at the scene and the death is being treated as a murder.

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward but the force said it is following a positive line of inquiry.