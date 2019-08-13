Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kevin Dallas was caught after a raid at a flat in Clydebank

A 45-year-old man has been jailed for 40 months for storing drugs worth almost £4m.

Kevin Dallas admitted keeping the haul of cocaine, cannabis, heroin and etizolam pills at his flat in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

He was caught after police raided the flat after a disturbance in March.

Dallas told the High Court in Glasgow he was holding the drugs after "allowing himself to be used by others".

He could not initially be traced - but later turned up at a police station.

The drugs haul included £3.3m of cocaine, £124,000 of cannabis as well more than £40,000 of heroin.

Police also seized 800,000 Etizolam pills valued at £409,000.

The 45 year-old - who previously worked as a driver for school-children - previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drugs.

'Immediately apparent'

Lord Mulholland told him: "Without people like you, the drug supply chain will be weakened. You don't need me to tell you that."

Dallas blew a kiss to relatives in court as he was led to the cells in handcuffs.

John Scullion, defending, said the crime was "out of character" for the dad.

The QC added: "He allowed himself to be used by others whom he owed money to. He agreed to store drugs, but was unaware of the quantity and value.

"He did not benefit financially from involvement in this offence."

Lord Mulholland said the jail-term would have been five years, but for the guilty plea.