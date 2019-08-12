Woman in court over attempted murder of OAP in Priesthill
- 12 August 2019
A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a 76-year-old man in his own home.
Jackie Stewart, 76, was seriously injured following an incident in Elliston Avenue, Priesthill, Glasgow on 6 August.
Jennifer Brown was charged with assault to injury, to the danger of life and attempted murder of Mr Stewart.
Ms Brown, 34, made no plea when she appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.