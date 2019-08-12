Image copyright Chris James/Piping Live! Image caption The Scottish Fire and Rescue Novice Juvenile Pipe Band performed at Buchanan Galleries

The 16th Piping Live! has begun in Glasgow ahead of the 2019 World Championships.

Musicians as young as 11 delivered one of the first performances of the festival on the steps of Buchanan Galleries on Monday.

Headlines acts include Dougie MacLean, Tryst, Dàimh and Lúnasa.

About 45,000 people from around the world are expected to watch more than 5,000 pipers perform at 150 events across the city.

Among players with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Novice Juvenile Pipe Band was 11-year-old tenor drummer Emily Gormley - the group's youngest member.

Michael Clark, Pipe Major of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Novice Juvenile Pipe Band, said: "We are thrilled to be playing at Piping Live! this year, our third year in a row.

"The band work hard all year round, so it's a real honour to get this year's festival off to a start."

Image copyright Chris James/Piping Live! Image caption Emily Gormley, festival director Roddy MacLeod and Eddie McCluskey

Players joined the Piping Live! Big Band which is led by Lord Provost Eva Bolander of Glasgow City Council this year.

The band is comprised of 143 pipers from all over the world including Canada and New Zealand.

Lord Provost Bolander performed Highland Cathedral in front of the city chambers on George Square, after a parade through the city centre.

Piping Live! officially launched on Saturday.

The 2019 programme features international acts and will see the return of the Masters Solo, International Quartet and Pipe Idol competitions, as well as daily performances.

And the World Pipe Band Championships returns to Glasgow Green on Friday and Saturday, which was won by Northern Ireland's Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band​ last year.

Festival director Roddy MacLeod said: "We are delighted to welcome so many pipers and musicians from all over the world to this year's Piping Live!.

"This week we welcome tens of thousands of people from across the globe to Glasgow to enjoy the very best piping and traditional music in the world, as well as some fantastic family events. We really do have something for everyone and can't wait to welcome you all."