Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery took place at a shop in the town's Belville Street

Police are appealing for information after an armed robber held up a convenience store in Greenock.

The robbery took place at the U Save shop in the town's Belville Street at about 15:15 on Saturday.

A masked man threatened two male members of staff with what appeared to be a gun before making off with a two-figure sum of money.

Police said the workers, aged 15 and 23, had been left badly shaken by the incident.

The robber is described as being white, about 5ft 10in tall, aged in his late teens to early 20s, with a medium build.

CCTV footage

He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, dark trousers and had a scarf over his face.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are checking CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspect.

Det Sgt Stuart Young said: "This shop is popular and well used by local people.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us as they may have information which could assist our inquiries.

"Did you notice anyone hanging around outside the shop, did anything strike you as odd or suspicious? Please think back and consider if you saw anything which could help our investigation."