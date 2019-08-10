Glasgow & West Scotland

Woman charged over attempted murder of OAP in Priesthill

  • 10 August 2019
Elliston Avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption The 76-year-old man was attacked at his house in Priesthill

A 34-year-old woman has been charged over the attempted murder after a 76-year-old man was attacked on his own doorstep in Glasgow.

The pensioner suffered serious injuries in the attack in Elliston Avenue, Priesthill, at about 10:30 on Tuesday 6 August.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition was described by staff as stable.

The arrested woman is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Related Topics