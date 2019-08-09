Image copyright SEC Image caption The Scottish Events Campus includes the Armadillo and the SSE Hydro

A bid to bring a major United Nations climate change summit to the UK next year would see the event held in Glasgow.

Under the partnership deal, the UK will host the main event, with a preliminary meeting held in Italy.

While Turkey is still in the running, the UK is now seen as the clear favourite.

The event would be hosted in Glasgow's Scottish Events Campus (SEC) with up to 30,000 delegates expected to attend.

A decision on the UN conference, which has been described as the most important gathering on climate change since the Paris agreement was signed in 2015, is expected later this year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg appeared at last year's conference in Poland

Former energy minister Claire Perry, who is the UK-nominated president for Conference of the Parties 26, or COP26, said: "As one of the UK's most sustainable cities, with a record for hosting high-profile international events, Glasgow is the right choice to showcase the UK's commitment to the environment.

"In 2020, world leaders will come together to discuss how to protect our planet and set the direction for the years to come."

Largest ever summit

Under UN rules, next year's COP26 will be held in a European country.

The UK is bidding to secure the presidency and host the COP26 summit at the end of 2020.

Lasting for two weeks, it would be the largest summit the UK has ever hosted, with up to 200 world leaders expected to attend for the final weekend.

Lang Banks, director at WWF Scotland, said: "This will be a vital milestone in the global response to the growing climate crisis. The fossil fuel era began in Scotland and in 2020 the global community must come to Glasgow and say that this will be the last fossil fuel generation and that we are ready to take on the climate and nature emergencies we face.

"This would be a huge event and the Scottish and UK governments must be ready to show that we have our own houses in order and have strong climate emergency plans in place."