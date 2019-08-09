Image copyright Google Image caption The 31-year-old was attacked by two men near Glencloy Street on Maryhill Road in Glasgow

A man is in hospital after what police describe as an attempted murder in Glasgow.

The 31-year-old was on Maryhill Road, near to Glencloy Street, when he was attacked by two men with a weapon at about 20:00 on Thursday.

The two attackers then made off in the direction of nearby Shiskine Drive.

The man was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is described by staff as stable.

Police said it was still unclear what type of weapon was used in the attack.

'Targeted attack'

Det Sgt Larry Dempsey said: "This man was very seriously injured and it is vital that we trace those responsible. We are treating this as attempted murder and believe this was a targeted attack.

"We are currently checking CCTV in the area and making door-to-door inquiries, however we would appeal for anyone who was in the area or has any information to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

The first suspect is described as white, about 30 years of age, with a stocky build, bald or shaved head and stubble on his face. He was wearing a black t-shirt and grey shorts.

The second suspect is described as white, also aged about 30 and 6ft tall with a slim build. He was wearing a light grey hooded top with the hood up and pulled tight round his face, and was carrying a JD sports branded draw bag.