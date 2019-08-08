Image copyright Kevin Murphy

A man has been taken to hospital after police sealed off a street in the south side of Glasgow.

Officers were called to Mannering Road, Shawlands, at about 16:50, after concerns were raised for the man's wellbeing.

Armed officers and negotiators were in attendance before the operation was stood down shortly after 18:00.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the man had been taken to hospital. It is understood that no-one was injured.

Image copyright Kevin Murphy