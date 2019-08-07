Pilots landing aircraft at Glasgow Airport were forced to take evasive action in the cockpit to protect their vision after they were deliberately targeted by someone shining a laser.

Police said five planes were targeted on Monday and Tuesday between 22:00 and 23:30.

They believe the laser was shone from within Knightswood Park in the Drumchapel area of the city.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Sgt Nigel McDonald, said: "To shine a light at an aircraft is incredibly dangerous and whoever is responsible has shown a total disregard for safety. The consequences of this type of action could be catastrophic.

"We know the light came from the area of Knightswood Park and therefore we would appeal for anyone who may have seen anyone with a laser light in that area at the time to get in touch with us."

'Incredibly reckless'

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "Incidents such as these are not only extremely dangerous and incredibly reckless, they are also criminal acts.

"We would urge anyone who witnesses a laser being shone at an aircraft to contact Police Scotland immediately."