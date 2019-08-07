Image copyright Google Image caption The 76-year-old man was attacked on a doorstep in the south of Glasgow

A woman attacked a pensioner at the front door of a Glasgow house in what police are treating as attempted murder.

The 76-year-old man was inside the property on Elliston Avenue near Pollok at about 22:30 on Tuesday.

The woman, believed to be aged between 16-20, assaulted him with a sharp weapon leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is serious but stable.

The woman was wearing tight clothing and had light shoulder-length hair.

'Incredibly serious'

Extra police patrols have been put in place in the area, however it is not believed there is a threat to the wider public.

Police have been checking local CCTV and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Peter Sharp said: "This was an incredibly serious attack on an elderly man and we are treating this as attempted murder.

"During the incident there was a lot of shouting and therefore we are appealing for anyone who may have heard this disturbance to get in touch with us.

"Did you see anybody in the area prior to the incident? Any small piece of information could help us establish exactly what happened here."