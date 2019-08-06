Pilot arrested before boarding flight to US is released
- 6 August 2019
One of two United Airlines pilots arrested for allegedly failing a breath test ahead of a flight to the US has been released without charge.
The men, aged 45 and 61, were held at Glasgow Airport before boarding a flight to Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.
Police Scotland confirmed the 45-year-old had been released after questioning.
The 61-year-old pilot is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later.
The incident resulted in the United Airlines flight being cancelled.