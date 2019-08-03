Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Glen Urquhart, East Kibride early on Saturday

A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked and raped in a flat in East Kilbride.

The 35-year victim raised the alarm at about 0520 after the incident, which happened in the Glen Urquhart estate.

The man was transferred to Hairmyres Hospital where he was treated and later released.

Police said investigations into the serious sex assault are ongoing but BBC Scotland understands officers are following a definite line of inquiry.