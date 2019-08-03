Image caption Members of Paul's family led walkers to the top of the hill

A walk up a hill in South Lanarkshire has been taking place in memory of former Motherwell and Falkirk striker Paul McGrillen.

The 37-year-old took his own life 10 years ago.

The event was led by members of Paul's family.

They are seeking to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention and have spoken publicly about the impact of his death.