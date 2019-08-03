Image copyright Google Image caption The attack in Balvenie Street took place late on Friday

A house and a car have been deliberately set on fire in North Lanarkshire.

The attack took place in Balvenie Street in Coatbridge at about 2350 on Friday.

A man and a woman inside the house, who were both 62, were not injured. The car was, however, extensively damaged and there was also damage to the house.

Police have said they do not believe it was a random attack and have appealed for information.

Det Sgt Clare Cassidy said: "Thankfully the occupants of the house, a man and a woman, both aged 62 years, were not injured, however, this was very frightening for them and if they hadn't heard the noise outside and called the emergency services so quickly, this could have been so much worse.

"Whilst we don't think this was a random attack on the property, at the moment were are still trying to find out why this house and car was targeted.

"Witnesses report seeing three or four people wearing dark clothing making off from the incident.

"Officers are checking CCTV and carrying out house to house inquiries but would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, maybe driving in the street and their cars have dash-cam footage, to get in touch."

She added: "To be so reckless as to throw accelerant at a home knowing people were in is shocking and we need to catch those responsible."