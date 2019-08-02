Image caption The High Court in Glasgow heard Wheatley was identified on CCTV

A man who robbed two shops with a shotgun in the space of two hours has been jailed for more than three years.

A court heard Noel Wheatley, 30, carried out the robberies on 11 February to pay off a drug debt.

At Scotmid in Ledi Drive, Bearsden, he brandished the shotgun at two employees and robbed them of £780.

Wheatley then targeted Ladbrokes in Glasgow Road, Hardgate, where he threatened a woman with the weapon before escaping with £301.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Wheatley was handed the shotgun by men he owed drug money to and told it was not working.

He admitted two assault and robbery charges and was sentenced to three years and eight months.

Jailing Wheatley, judge Lord Boyd said: "I accept that you were given the gun by another and the gun was not viable, but it was your choice to carry out these offences."

'Hopeless amateurism'

Lord Boyd told Wheatley the sentence should act as a deterrent to prevent robbers thinking that shop workers were "an easy target."

Defence counsel Tony Lenehan said: "There is a hopeless amateurism about the robberies."

Mr Lenehan told the court that after Wheatley's marriage collapsed he turned to drink and drugs and found himself in debt.

He added: "Mr Wheatley was told he had to carry out these robberies to pay off the money he owed."

The court heard that six days before Wheatley carried out the raids he was released on bail by police in Berkshire after allegedly robbing a taxi driver.

Wheatley, who did not bother to cover his face during the robberies, was snared after police checked CCTV footage from the shops.

The court heard his crimes had a profound impact on the victims.

After the Scotmid raid Wheatley confronted a female worker at the bookmakers in Hardgate.

Prosecutor Angela Gray said: "She ran into the back shop and into the staff toilet where she locked the door.

"She kept pressing the panic button and described feeling terrified."