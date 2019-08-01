Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to trace in connection with an assault and robbery in a Glasgow car park.

The attack took place in the city's Brown Street at about 22:00 on Friday 7 June. The woman in the image was accompanied by two men at the time.

She is white, aged 40 to 45, 5ft 7in tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair.

The woman was wearing a black jacket, green top, white jeans and black knee-high boots.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises her to come forward.