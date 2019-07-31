Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stock image

A section of the A77 in East Ayrshire is closed after heavy rain caused flash floods.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road is currently shut southbound at Bellfield and drivers are being asked to take an alternative route.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has a flood alert in place for the region.

It warned heavy and thundery showers are likely to develop which may lead to localised flooding from surface water.

Police Scotland tweeted: "Due to localised storms resulting in heavy rain throughout the West of Scotland, all members of the public are urged to take additional care when driving. #KeepingPeopleSafe"

The disruption comes after the weather caused similar problems in the area on Sunday.