Image caption Emma Faulds' body was found in Galloway Forest on 12 June, over six weeks after she was last seen

Prosecutors have been allowed extra time to bring to trial a man charged with murdering Emma Faulds.

Ross Willox appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court in May accused of killing 39-year-old youth worker.

Mr Willox, 40, made no plea to charges of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice at that time.

At the High Court in Glasgow the Crown asked judge Lord Mulholland to extend certain legal time limits involved in the case.

The court heard how the body of Ms Faulds, of Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, was discovered in the Galloway Forest in Dumfries in Galloway on 12 June.

The development came after Mr Willox appeared on petition.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney said the investigation was "considerable".

Mr Kearney later added: "There are complex inquiries still to be undertaken that necessitate this extension of time."

Lord Mulholland agreed to the request.

It is expected Mr Willox will appear for a preliminary hearing at the High Court at a later date when he will face an indictment brought by the Crown.