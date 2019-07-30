Image caption Stewart Clelland's body was found on 24 July

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in East Ayrshire last week.

The body of Stewart Clelland, who was 56, was found in his flat in Wallace Street, Galston, on 24 July.

At the time, police said a disturbance had been heard at about 23:30 the previous evening.

The arrested man is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.