Image copyright Spindrift/ Police Scotland Image caption Christopher Kavanagh (left) is the son-in-law of underworld figure Robert Pickett

A man who stabbed a police informer after he passed on information about his gangster father-in-law has been jailed for seven years.

Christopher Kavanagh admitted assaulting Robert Forbes, 54, to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life.

The attack happened in Paisley, Renfrewshire in August 2017.

Kavanagh, 29, is the son-in-law of jailed underworld figure Robert Pickett.

In May Pickett was one of six men locked up for a total of 104 years for his role in a savage gangland murder plot.

Earlier a court heard Mr Forbes was targeted after alerting police he had "information" on Pickett.

Kavanagh had originally faced an attempted murder allegation.

'Brutal attack'

Judge Lord Clark told him: "This was a brutal and planned attack.

"You moved to intimidate Mr Forbes, he stumbled and fell and you stabbed him on the face, body and hand."

Pickett - currently serving a 16-year sentence - was accused of trying to kill Mr Forbes, but had his not guilty plea accepted.

The High Court in Glasgow heard there had been "ill feeling" between Mr Forbes and Pickett.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney said: "Not long before the attack, Robert Forbes contacted police to advise he had information to give them regarding the father-in-law of Kavanagh."

Kavanagh struck on 17 August, 2017 after the victim got out his van in Paisley's Causeyside Street.

After spotting Kavanagh, Mr Forbes ran, but ended up falling before Kavanagh stabbed him three times on the face, body and hand in a "swift attack" lasting only seconds.

Members of the public in the busy street raced to help the blood-soaked victim.

Mr Forbes was heard stating: "They have got me. They found me."

He later needed 17 stitches for a facial wound, which left him scarred for life.

Kavanagh - who initially fled the scene - was traced through the Mercedes he had driven that day.

His father-in-law, Pickett, was said to be part of the Lyons crime clan who targeted associates of the rival Daniel mob.