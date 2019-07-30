Biker, 66, dies after crash with car on A82 in Argyll and Bute
- 30 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 66-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car on the A82 in Argyll and Bute.
George Kelly, from Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire, was riding near Inverbeg when the crash happened at about 14:30 on Sunday.
The driver and passenger in the Skoda estate car were uninjured.
The 66-year-old male Skoda driver was arrested and charged with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.