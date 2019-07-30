Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption George Kelly was riding near Inverbeg when his bike collided with a Skoda estate car

A 66-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car on the A82 in Argyll and Bute.

George Kelly, from Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire, was riding near Inverbeg when the crash happened at about 14:30 on Sunday.

The driver and passenger in the Skoda estate car were uninjured.

The 66-year-old male Skoda driver was arrested and charged with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.