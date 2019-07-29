Boy, 15, in hospital after being stabbed in Glasgow
- 29 July 2019
A 15-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in Glasgow.
The attack happened near the Saracen Bar in Saracen Street, Possil, at about 16:30.
The teenager was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and is in a stable condition.
Police said inquiries were ongoing.