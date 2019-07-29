Police seize cocaine worth £1.4m from joiner's kitchen
A joiner has admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine after being caught with £1.4m of the Class A drug.
Daniel Martin, 35, was held after a raid at his home in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, last September.
The High Court in Glasgow heard he had been a "custodian" for the 14kg haul, some of which was 82% pure.
Prosecutor Blair Speed said: "He told police that he knew why they were there and that what they were looking for was in the kitchen."
Martin went on to point out a shopping bag in a cupboard.
The court heard the drugs could potentially sell for £100 per gram.
Martin, who was also linked to the drugs by his DNA, made no comment after being charged.
It emerged he already had a High Court conviction for assault in 2005.
Martin had been on bail but judge Lord Mulholland remanded him in custody.
Sentencing was deferred until next month for reports.