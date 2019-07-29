Image caption The northbound carriageway was passable with care but southbound lanes were shut

One of Scotland's major commuter routes has reopened after heavy rain led to localised flash flooding.

The southbound side of the A77 was shut between Kilmarnock and Ayr on Sunday evening.

Flooding also affected homes in the Shortlees area of Kilmarnock and power supplies were cut off.

Police said the A77 was fully open on Monday morning but some local roads in Ayrshire were still affected by flooding or surface water.

The northbound side of the dual carriageway remained open during the flooding, but queues built up as vehicles drove slowly through deep water.

In Shortlees an electricity sub-station was submerged, and power to the area was cut off as a precaution.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service brought in pumping equipment to help reduce water levels.

East Ayrshire Council said a rest centre for residents was set up at a nearby community centre but it was stood down during the night as it was not required.