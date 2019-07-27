Image copyright Google Image caption The attacks happened at Balloch Country Park

Two teenagers were seriously injured in what police describe as an "unprovoked" attack at Balloch Country Park.

The incident took place at about 1700 on Tuesday when the 16 and 19-year-olds were approached by a group of between 10 and 15 male and female youths.

The 16-year-old was punched in the face several times and when his friend came to his aid he was hit on the head with a brick.

The injured pair were treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Det Con Geoff McKillop said: "This was a totally unprovoked attack which has left two young men with serious injuries which require further medical treatment and therefore it is vital that we trace those responsible for such reckless conduct.

"I know that there were members of the public that assisted in the first assault and I ask that if any of these people have not already spoken to police that they do so immediately."