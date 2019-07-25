Image caption Stewart Clelland spoke to a member of his family on Tuesday evening

A murder investigation has started after the discovery of a man's body in an Ayrshire town.

Stewart Clelland, who was 56, was found in his flat in Wallace Street, Galston, on Wednesday morning.

In appealing for witnesses, police have said a disturbance was heard on Tuesday at about 23:30.

They also want to trace the movements of a van belonging to Mr Clelland which was found some distance from his flat in Galston's Bentick Square.

Det Insp Alan Sommerville said: "We know that Stewart had been in a pub on Wallace Street near to his home until around 9pm on Tuesday 23rd July and had later called a family member via the phone around 10 pm.

"We also understand from our inquiries so far that there was some kind of disturbance or raised voices heard in the vicinity of his home around 11.30 pm.

"Officers are speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV and are keen to hear from anyone who saw Stewart that night, who might have seen or heard the disturbance, or indeed who may have any information that will assist our enquiry."

He added: "In addition, a grey van, belonging to Stewart, was found in a car park to the rear of nearby Bentick Square - a Nissan NV 200 - which is similar in size to a transit van but a bit smaller. Did anyone see this van being driven in Galston that evening, being parked at Bentick Square or see anyone near that van?

"This is a small close knit town and we want to catch the person responsible for Stewart's murder. Any information, no matter how significant you may think it may or may not be, can be passed to Kilmarnock police office."