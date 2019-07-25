Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Quintus Montague stabbed his neighbour 47 times

A man has been jailed for at least 16 and a half years for stabbing his neighbour 47 times.

Quintus Montague, 34, murdered Paul Halley at his flat in Carluke, South Lanarkshire last July after an argument escalated into a fight.

Mr Halley had moved into the flat above the one Montague shared with his brother and his partner a month before the killing.

The 43-year-old victim was discovered by the killer's brother the next day.

Quintus Montague admitted a murder charge at the High Court in Glasgow last month and was sentenced to life in Aberdeen on Thursday.

The court heard Paul Halley lived directly above Montague's flat.

He was at home on the day of the murder - 28 July - with two friends who heard banging coming from the flat below.

One of the friends banged on the floor in response and Montague stormed up to Mr Halley's door.

The victim ignored pleas by his friends not to answer.

'Stab wounds'

Prosecutor Greg Farrell said: "Montague had his fist clenched and was holding a key between two of his fingers.

"Mr Halley shouted at him to leave, but he did not."

Paul's two friends soon left leaving the pair alone in the flat.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Quintus Montague admitted murdering Paul Halley at the High Court in Glasgow last month

The prosecutor went on: "At some point, the argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

"Montague picked up a knife and repeatedly struck Mr Halley causing his death.

"The murder weapon has never been found."

The court heard Montague's brother Marcus went to visit the Paul Halley the next morning.

The door was unlocked and he found the victim lying on the sofa in a heavily blood-stained Celtic top.

He tried to help the victim, but it was clear he was already dead.

The court heard he suffered a total of 47 stab wounds mainly to the neck and chest.

Montague initially claimed he had not seen Paul for a number of days.

But after later being charged with murder, he made no comment.

The court was told Montague already had a number of convictions for violence.