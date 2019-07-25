Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident happened in a flat in Donaldson Street, Hamilton

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault in Hamilton.

Initial reports suggested the 38-year-old victim was attacked on Greenfield Road, outside St Cuthbert's Primary School in Burnbank at about 10:50.

But it has since emerged the incident took place in a flat in nearby Donaldson Street.

The man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where staff have described his condition as serious.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.