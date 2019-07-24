Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found dead at a property in Wallace Street, Galston

Police are investigating the death of man in Ayrshire.

His body was found in a property in Wallace Street in Galston, at about 06:20 on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said officers were treating the man's death as unexplained.

She added that a post mortem would take place to establish the exact cause of his death, and that a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.