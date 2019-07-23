Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct and owner of Newcastle United Football Club, runs a sprawling retail empire

Rangers could be forced to pay millions of pounds to Sports Direct following another courtroom defeat in a long-running dispute over merchandise.

A judge has ruled that the club should have granted Mike Ashley's company the chance to match a replica shirt deal struck with Elite/Hummel.

Rangers terminated a long-standing merchandise agreement with Sports Direct last year.

But the company was to be given the chance to compete with new offers.

Judge Lionel Persey QC ruled that the new deal with Elite/Hummel, thought to be worth £10m, breached that agreement.

'Unconvincing and untruthful'

The judge also threw out Rangers' request for any payment to Sports Direct to be limited to £1m.

As part of the judgement, there was stinging criticism aimed at Rangers secretary James Blair who was accused of being "unconvincing" in his evidence and "untruthful" in his dealings at the time.

The judge said: "The consequence of my findings is that Rangers was in breach of its obligations.

"I am satisfied that SDIR (Sports Direct) was not only entitled to match the rights offered to Hummel/Elite but would have done so.

"Those rights were not only not offered to them but Rangers, through Mr Blair, untruthfully asserted that Hummel had not been granted any Offered Rights and did not provide SDIR with a copy of the Elite/Hummel Agreement."

Fans boycott

He went on to say that, as such, Sports Directs losses were likely "to be in the order of many millions of pounds."

Sports Direct has now been granted an injunction to the latest deal - an injunction that Rangers argued would see them lose significant revenue, be open to legal action from Elite and even impair its ability to function as a football club.

Mike Ashley, who was a former Rangers shareholder, struck a deal with a previous board that saw his company take in around 93p from every £1 made from the sale of strips and merchandise.

That deal led to some fans boycotting Sports Direct stores and their sale of Rangers kit.

The amount of money now due to Sports Direct is still to be determined but Rangers are understood to be appealing against the latest ruling.