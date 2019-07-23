Man admits assaulting woman during Glasgow Orange Walk
- 23 July 2019
A man has admitted assaulting a woman during a Orange Walk in Glasgow.
William Carmichael, 45, from Milton, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to pushing Caitlin McCall.
His co-accused Darren Thompson, 34, from Drumchapel, pleaded not guilty to spitting and pushing Miss McCall on West George Street on 6 July.
Sheriff Alan Mackenzie deferred Carmichael's sentencing until the outcome of Thompson's November trial. Both men were granted bail.