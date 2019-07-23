A man has admitted assaulting a woman during a Orange Walk in Glasgow.

William Carmichael, 45, from Milton, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to pushing Caitlin McCall.

His co-accused Darren Thompson, 34, from Drumchapel, pleaded not guilty to spitting and pushing Miss McCall on West George Street on 6 July.

Sheriff Alan Mackenzie deferred Carmichael's sentencing until the outcome of Thompson's November trial. Both men were granted bail.