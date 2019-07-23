Image copyright Google

Part of a major road through Glasgow's city centre has been closed due to masonry falling from a building's roof.

Glasgow City Council said Sauchiehall Street was closed to eastbound traffic between its junction with St George's Road and Newton Street.

The road was closed during the evening's rush hour and emergency work is taking place.

Police confirmed no-one was injured, and that officers were made aware of the incident at 15:20.

The building the masonry fell from houses the restaurant Nanakusa.