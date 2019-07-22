Image copyright Mike Gibbons/Spindrift Image caption Steven Campbell has been struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council

A nurse who pulled an 88-year-old dementia patient along by her ankles has been struck off.

Steven Campbell, 50, was convicted earlier this year of dragging Jessie Colquhoun along the corridor into her room at Glasgow's Gartnavel Hospital.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council ruled he will not work as a nurse again after he failed to show remorse or give a reasonable explanation for his actions.

Campbell's victim also had a heart condition and arthritis.

The incident, which took place in October 2017, was reported to authorities after it was witnessed by relatives of another patient.

Two sisters visiting their grandmother in hospital reported Campbell to the Care Commission.

In January, they told Campbell's trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court that they witnessed Ms Colquhoun being "dragged along the corridor by the ankles".

Campbell claimed Ms Colquhoun had been aggressive and that she put herself on to the floor and he and a colleague controlled that movement.

He said he had put his hands on her calves and swivelled her then slid her into her room.

But Sheriff Mary McCrory said she found the sisters' evidence that to be "convincing and utterly compelling".

She made a community payback order with the conditions he must carry out 200 hours unpaid work, and Campbell was tagged for three months and given a curfew.