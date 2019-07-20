Image copyright Google Image caption The man was targeted near a supermarket in Shettleston

A pedestrian has been deliberately struck by a car in an apparent murder attempt in Glasgow.

Police said the 33-year-old was walking with two male friends in Amulree Street, Shettleston, when he was targeted at about 15:00 on Friday.

The white car, possibly a 4x4, chased them into Pettigrew Street where the man was struck by the vehicle.

He was not seriously injured but detectives have begun an attempted murder investigation.

Det Colin Thapar, of Shettleston CID, said: "Although the man, who we believe was the intended target of the attack, was not seriously injured and didn't seek hospital treatment, to deliberately drive a large car at someone in the middle of a busy street in the middle of the afternoon is reckless and dangerous and could have involved at lot more people.

"However, thankfully no one else was injured and so far we have had a good response from the public who were around, however, we are still keen to get information, especially dash-cam footage, of the incident."