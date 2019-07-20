£1m cannabis farm uncovered in disused Inverclyde factory
Cannabis with a street value of nearly £1m has been recovered from a disused factory in Port Glasgow.
More than 600 plants and cultivation equipment were seized in the raid at a disused industrial unit.
Police Scotland - alerted to the cannabis factory by a member of the public - said it took them days to recover all the drugs, which have an estimated street value of £985,400.
Officers are still trying to trace those involved in the cannabis farm.
Insp Julie MacDonald told The Greenock Telegraph the raid was a major victory in the battle against drugs in Inverclyde.
She said: "We received reports of a strong smell from the premises and officers attended.
"Thereafter police obtained a search warrant for the premises.
"Entry was gained and a large scale cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £985,408 was seized from the property.
"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the person or persons involved.
"This substantial recovery emphasises our commitment to disrupting drug activity and local supply."