Hundreds of people are expected to descend on Glasgow city centre later in a colourful celebration of LGBT rights.

The Mardi Gla Pride march is the latest in a series of events taking place around the world marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

It is the first of two marches in support of the LGBT community expected to take place in Glasgow this summer.

Last year's event was hit by serious problems when people with tickets were denied entry to a post-march festival.

The group behind the ill-fated 2018 event at Kelvingrove Park is organising a Pride march on 17 August.

However, the Glasgow Mardi Gla Pride march has been organised by a separate organisation - the LGBT Co-op.

The parade of walkers and decorated floats is set to leave Kelvingrove Park at 11:30 BST.

They will make their way from Kelvin Way to Sauchiehall Street, Blythswood Street and West George Street before ending up in George Square.

As they reach the central square, they will see the distinctive rainbow flag, adopted by the Pride movement, flying above the Glasgow City Council chambers.

The flag set to fly above Glasgow City Chambers was part of World Pride in New York

The flag has just returned from New York after being carried at the front of the British embassy delegation during World Pride in New York.

It was taken to the US city by Will Labate, the New York-born chairman of the Glasgow LGBT Co-op.

Mr Labate said: "It was an amazing honour to have taken the pride flag to my other home city New York where it was proudly carried in front of four million spectators watching World Pride.

"Glasgow will be a sea of rainbow colours as thousands of people march in Glasgow's Pride."

Strathclyde Student Union will host a Pride festival after the march, with a programme of entertainment.