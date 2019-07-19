Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A82 near Dunbritton Road

A woman has died following a crash between a Land Rover and a car in West Dunbartonshire.

The 67-year-old was a passenger in the Land Rover which appeared to lose control on the A82 in Dumbarton at about 09:15.

It crashed over the central reservation into a Volkswagen Passat. The Land Rover driver, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

The 53-year-old man driving the Passat did not need hospital treatment.

The injured woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died from injuries several hours later.

The collision happened as the Land Rover travelled eastbound on the route near Dunbritton Road.

Sgt Archie McGuire has since launched an investigation and is appealing for information.