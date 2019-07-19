Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the alarm was raised at about 22:00 on Tuesday

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old was standing on Annette Street in Govanhill when he was hit by a car and then stabbed at about 22:00 on Tuesday.

The man was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where staff described his condition as stable.

The men, aged 21, were due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.