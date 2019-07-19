Image copyright Facebook Image caption Brandon Rice

A teenager who died after falling ill in a house is believed to have taken ecstasy.

Brandon Rice, 17, was taken to hospital after the alarm was raised in Pitreavie Court, Hamilton in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination would be carried out.

His death comes just days after it emerged Scotland has the highest reported drugs death rate in the EU.

One of line of the police inquiry is that Brandon had taken an ecstasy-type substance, BBC Scotland understands. The results of a toxicology report are awaited.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, and 16-year-old boy were also taken to Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, as a precaution.

Brandon was a pupil at Hamilton Grammar School and played for Hamilton Rugby Club.

Record deaths

On Tuesday official statistics showed the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland soared to 1,187 last year.

The figure is 27% higher than the previous year, and the highest since records began in 1996.

They also revealed there were a record 35 ecstasy deaths in 2018, compared to 27 in the previous 12 months.

There were 64 deaths in the 15-24 category, a 78% increase on the 36 in 2017.

The statistics published by National Records of Scotland show that nearly three quarters - 72% - of those who died last year were male.

The vast majority of drug-related deaths - 1,021 - involved heroin, but a large percentage - 792 - had also taken pills such as diazepam and etizolam.

The 35-44 age group was associated with the most deaths at 442, followed by those aged 45-54 (345).