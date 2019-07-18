Image copyright Press Team Image caption Frank Cairney's appeal against his conviction is expected to be heard later this year

Former Celtic Boys Club manager Frank Cairney has lost his second bid to be released while appealing his conviction for sexually abusing young footballers.

Cairney, 84, was sentenced in February to four years in prison on nine charges dating back to the 1980s.

He had asked to be granted bail on health grounds but a judge refused after a hearing at the Court of Criminal Appeal.

Cairney was acquitted of similar charges 20 years ago.

His trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court last December heard his victims had suffered badly from the abuse.

Sheriff Daniel Kelly described Cairney, of Viewpark, North Lanarkshire, as a "wolf in sheep's clothing".

Heart Problems

The former coach also applied for bail at a hearing last May.

The court heard he wanted to be released from prison ahead of his appeal because of "health difficulties" including heart problems.

Lord Turnbull heard that Cairney, who was not present in court, would not pose a flight risk and would abide by any orders made by the court ahead of his appeal.

But the judge concluded that it was not appropriate to grant him bail.

Cairney is to appeal his conviction on the basis that prosecutors allegedly failed to disclose a key piece of evidence to him ahead of his trial.

The court also heard that Cairney believes he did not receive a fair trial due to prejudicial press reporting.

The appeal is expected to be heard later this year.

Club abusers

Cairney is among four former Celtic Boys Club coaches to be convicted of child sex abuse.

In November, Boys Club founder Jim Torbett was jailed for six years, while another coach, teacher Gerald King, was also convicted of abusing boys at a school.

Jim McCafferty, 73, was given a further jail sentence after admitting a series of child sex abuse crimes.

He was sentenced to six years and nine months after he admitted 12 charges related to attacks on 10 teenage boys between 1972 and 1996.

He was already serving a jail term for abuse.