Image copyright McTears Image caption Hannah Murphy from McTears holds the boots worn by late Celtic legend Tommy Gemmell in the 1967 European Cup final

Tommy Gemmell's football boots worn to score during Celtic's historic European Cup triumph are to be auctioned later.

The left back struck the equaliser against Inter Milan in 1967 as Jock Stein's men became the first British club to lift the famous trophy.

For the past nine years the battered Adidas boots have been on display at Hampden's Scottish Football Museum.

They are part of a private lot being sold by an Glasgow businessman who was a family friend of Gemmell.

McTear's believe they could fetch up to £10,000 at the Sporting Medals and Trophies Auction.

Other Lisbon Lions items include Jimmy "Jinky" Johnstone's match worn jersey from the ill-tempered game against Racing Club in the 1967 World Club Championship in Uruguay and Bertie Auld's Adidas holdall from the European Cup.

The jersey is expected to fetch £3,000 to £5,000 while the bag could fetch £2,000.

Image copyright SNS Image caption Tommy Gemmell died in March 2017, aged 73.

Gemmell, who died in March 2017 aged 73, played 247 times for Celtic from 1961 to 1971 and scored 37 goals.

During a glittering career the defender won the European Cup, six league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

He was also capped 18 times for Scotland.

'Token from Tam'

His boots are being sold by an anonymous Glasgow businessman, whose father was friends with both Gemmell and Auld.

The father was with the defender after a training match in 1967 and asked jokingly if he could have a "token from Tam".

Gemmell tossed him his worn out boots and said: "I wore these in Lisbon, tell the wee fella to look after them."

Brian Clements from McTear's said the sale has already attracted global interest.

Image copyright McTear's Autioneers Image caption Bobby Shearer's medal from the European Cup Winner's Cup in 1961 and others from his time at Rangers are being sold

The sale will also feature 21 medals belonging to Rangers legend and former club captain, Bobby Shearer.

The collection, which is being sold by the family of the late player, covers the period 1955 to 1965 and is believed to be the largest set of Rangers medals to feature in a single auction.

Amongst the items going under the hammer are Bobby Shearer's League Cup and League Championship medals from Rangers momentous treble winning 1963/64 season, which could fetch £1,500 and £2,500 respectively.

The player's finalist medal from the European Cup Winner's Cup in 1961, which Rangers lost over two legs to Fiorentina, is also included in a lot that the auctioneers believe could sell for up to £3,000.

Bobby's wife Helen Shearer, said: "There are a lot of lovely memories tied in to the collection, and the family are keeping a few medals, but to be honest I think the time is right for the others to come out of their boxes and to be passed on to football fans who will treasure them."

Nicknamed Captain Cutlass due to his combative playing style, Bobby Shearer played right back for Rangers in 407 games between 1955 and 1965.

During his time at Ibrox he won five league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups, and also played four times for Scotland.

He died in 2006, aged 74.