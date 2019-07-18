Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ten people were killed in the tragedy on 29 November 2013

The pilot of the helicopter which crashed into the Clutha bar probably "violated procedures", an expert has told an inquiry.

Prof Polly Dalton, a psychologist at Royal Holloway University of London, was commissioned to compile a report for the Fatal Accident Inquiry.

She discussed a number of options to explain pilot David Traill's behaviour.

The FAI was previously told the captain didn't follow the standard emergency procedures that night.

Giving evidence as the final witness to the Clutha Fatal Accident Inquiry, Prof Dalton said "the pilots failure to land the aircraft within the 10 minute time limit would appear to constitute a deliberate violation of safe practice".

She also said it could have been a deliberate sabotage.

But she ruled those out and concluded that it was "most likely the pilot violated the standard operating procedures because he mistakenly believed that they were not appropriate to that particular situation".

Mr Traill, 51; PC Tony Collins, 43; and PC Kirsty Nelis, 36, lost their lives in the crash along with seven customers who were in the bar on Stockwell Street.

They were Gary Arthur, 48; Joe Cusker, 59; Colin Gibson, 33; Robert Jenkins, 61; John McGarrigle, 58; Samuel McGhee, 56; and Mark O'Prey, 44.

Families helped

The inquiry has now heard all nine weeks of evidence following the tragedy.

The owner of the Clutha, Alan Crossan, thinks the FAI process has helped the victims families.

He said: "At the start of the FAI we were a wee bit nervous and it was the same feeling today because it has finished.

"I think we've got some indication today of what we feel in our hearts about what happened.

"So it's been a help in that way and it's been a help for the families. They feel it was justified doing it, without a doubt."

