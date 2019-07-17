Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption These biscuits, stuffed with nails. were discovered in march

The Scottish SPCA are investigating after dog biscuits laced with nails were found in Glasgow.

The biscuits were discovered by members of the public in the Anderston area of the city for the sixth time since March.

The latest incident saw the dangerous foodstuff left out in Dorset Square, off Dorset Street.

Inspectors received three separate reports of the booby-trapped biscuits being found within two weeks.

The animal welfare charity first appealed for information in March.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Lara Vickery said: "We are grateful that no animal was harmed by the biscuits and we are thankful to the vigilant members of the community who alerted us to these incidents.

Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The latest incident is the sixth of its kind since March

"This is the second time we have appealed for information. The first time biscuits were found was in March this year.

"In total, this is the sixth incident of its kind we have had reported to us in the Anderston area in just over a year."

She added: "This is a calculated and abominable criminal offence and we will do all we can to find the person responsible. It seems they won't stop until an animal is hurt.

"Someone knows something and we are desperate to put a stop to this."