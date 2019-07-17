Image caption Police confirmed they are working to trace the man's identity

A man's body has been found in the water after an empty kayak was spotting drifting near the the Isle of Mull.

A search was launched after the red vessel was seen near the Fidden Campsite by a member of the public at about 22:20 on Tuesday.

HM Coastguard and the Oban RNLI recovered the body at about 11:50 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to trace the man's family.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Around 23:20 on Tuesday, police were called after an empty kayak was found near the shore at Fionnphort on the Isle of Mull.

"A full search and police inquiries were carried out in the local area, however no one was traced. At this time, no one has been reported missing to police.

"Around 11:52 on Wednesday, the body of a man was recovered from the water following a search by the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and Oban RNLI.

"Police inquiries are continuing to identify the man and trace his family."

Coastguard teams from Ross of Mull, Craignure and Tobermory, as well as the Tobermory RNLI All Weather Lifeboat joined the search which lasted through the night.

Although it was dark and the conditions were not ideal, teams carried out an extensive search in difficult terrain that lasted well through the night and was recommenced early this morning.

Efforts were renewed in the morning involving Coastguard teams on the Isle of Mull and the Oban RNLI Lifeboat, alongside the Stornoway Coastguard Rescue helicopter.

HM Coastguard confirmed a body had been found and the search stood down.