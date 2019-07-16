Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Patricia Henry was formally reported missing in March 2018

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman who has been missing for 20 months.

Patricia Henry, 46, was last seen in Girvan on 13 November 2017, but she was not formally reported missing by her family until March 2018.

Earlier this month Police Scotland said they feared the mother had "come to harm".

But on Tuesday the force confirmed a 69-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Ms Henry's murder.

Despite extensive inquiries in Renfrewshire and Ayrshire, and a series off media appeals, no trace of Ms Henry has been found.

A force spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.