Image copyright PA Image caption George Ezra brought the curtain down on the festival

Police made 44 arrests during the three-day TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow.

Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra and Lewis Capaldi were among the acts which took to the main stage at Glasgow Green.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the force made 13 arrests on Friday, eight on Saturday and 23 on Sunday.

On Saturday it emerged police were looking for two men after a woman was sexually assaulted at the event.

Separately, the force also seized drugs from 17 people on Friday, 23 on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.